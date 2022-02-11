SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.87. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

