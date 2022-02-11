Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 253,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,620. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.