Kimberly A. Johnson Sells 1,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

