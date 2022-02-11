737,080 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 737,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 6.2% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GEM Realty Capital owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 113,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,993. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.