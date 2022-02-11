APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) is Highside Global Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Highside Global Management LLC increased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises approximately 7.5% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in APi Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in APi Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 410,756 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 6,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

