Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAXU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,652,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IPAXU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.
