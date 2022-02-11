Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

