Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. REV Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 196,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 6,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,269. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $912.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

