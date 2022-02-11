Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 33,798 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rice Doug bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,848. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

