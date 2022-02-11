$0.09 EPS Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of Turing stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

