Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

XCUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 91,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,389,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. Analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

