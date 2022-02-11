InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $82.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.61. 33,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,176,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,211,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

