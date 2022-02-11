Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.55. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. 10,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,727. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

