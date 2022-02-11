SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOMP. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 187,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

