Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.99. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

