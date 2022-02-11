salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $478,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.50. 113,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,539. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.