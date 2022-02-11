Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.50. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

