Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.70.

MLM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

