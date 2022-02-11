Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 223,927 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 223,927 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Invacare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invacare by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,347,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 218,778 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

