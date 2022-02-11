Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $8.69 Million Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 130,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

