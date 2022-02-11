Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Forrester Research updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Forrester Research by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

