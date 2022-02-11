Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,361. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

