Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,942 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Lucira Health were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after buying an additional 502,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,987. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

