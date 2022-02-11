Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,288. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.