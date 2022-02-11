Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,288. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

