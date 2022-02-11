Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $16.53 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,532,000. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.19.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

