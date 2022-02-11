NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is Pura Vida Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the period. NanoString Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $63,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,646. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

