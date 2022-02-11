Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 53,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

