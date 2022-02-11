iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,834 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

