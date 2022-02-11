Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,515 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,515 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Plains GP worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 133,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,656. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

