iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $89.56. 3,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,332. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

