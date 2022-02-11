Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.68 during trading on Friday. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,251. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

