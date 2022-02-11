Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,795 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. 3,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

