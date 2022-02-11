Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,056 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,500. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

