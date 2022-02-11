Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $49.05 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

