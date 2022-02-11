Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $315.61 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

