First Foundation Advisors Buys 118 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $532.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.88 and its 200-day moving average is $636.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

