TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $1.39 Million Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALCC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $24,545,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $24,550,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,820,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,674. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

