TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Boosts Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,412,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,363 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 28,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,997. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.