GEM Realty Capital Grows Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

GEM Realty Capital increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.6% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

