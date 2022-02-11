Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,721. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

