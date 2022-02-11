2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TWOU opened at $9.38 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
