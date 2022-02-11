2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TWOU opened at $9.38 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

