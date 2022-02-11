Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,921 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,202. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

