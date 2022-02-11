Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $64.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.