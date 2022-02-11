RTW Investments LP Lowers Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753,695 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $31,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 579.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 404,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,796,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 11,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,119. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.