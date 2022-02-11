California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $214,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE NOW traded down $15.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.50, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

