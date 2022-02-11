Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.46.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.23. 5,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

