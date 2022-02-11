Divisar Capital Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Malibu Boats accounts for about 0.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

