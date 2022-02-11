Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,080 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 391,318 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

