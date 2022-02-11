Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,363. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 300,825 shares of company stock worth $7,526,970.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

