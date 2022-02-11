Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $206.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,282,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,211 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 7.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $206,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

PGR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

